Raquel Rodriguez to have free photo ops at Elimination Chamber Superstore on Sunday

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team champion Raquel Rodriguez will be appearing at the Elimination Chamber Superstore for free photo ops on Sunday, March 1 at 11AM.

Wristbands are required and will be handed out one hour prior to the start of the photo opportunity. There will be no autograph signings and it is on first-come, first-served basis.

The Elimination Chamber Superstore is going to be at The Carter Chicago on 1948 W Fulton Street.

Paid photo ops are still available over three days on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Photo ops will be taken at Morgan MFG located at 401 North Mortan Street.

