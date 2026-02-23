Matt Hardy comments on the WrestleMania 42 ticket prices, feels it’s hard to justify spending that much money on entertainment:

“It’s a tough sell, too. Vegas was so good last year and they did these record numbers, and I guess they bid for them to come back.

But it’s tough to go into the market two years back-to-back, and you know that those tickets are pricey.

We’re not still economically… especially since the pandemic, it’s kind of been a roller coaster ride for everyone. It’s hard to justify spending that much money on tickets for entertainment that isn’t something that you have to have in your every single day life to survive and live and be okay.

So it’s a tough sell, but I mean, they’re confident. I guess they can do it for another year straight, and I guess when it’s all said and done, by the time we get to WrestleMania, we’ll see if they were right or not.”

(source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy)