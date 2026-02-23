Jey Uso qualifies for the Elimination Chamber

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
94

1 half of the World Tag Champs MainEvent Jey Uso defeated Bronson Reed of the Vision and El Grande Americano in a Triple Threat Via Uso Splash to Americano to be the last one to Qualify For the Elimination Chamber.

