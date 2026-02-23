Jey Uso qualifies for the Elimination Chamber

1 half of the World Tag Champs MainEvent Jey Uso defeated Bronson Reed of the Vision and El Grande Americano in a Triple Threat Via Uso Splash to Americano to be the last one to Qualify For the Elimination Chamber.

YEET 🙌 Jey Uso has qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match! 🎟️: https://t.co/E52woESqnY pic.twitter.com/mr4VXlLADf — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026

Main Event JEY USO is heading to the Elimination Chamber! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/o4TB4RikXf — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026