Individual tickets for Smackdown and Raw during WrestleMania 42 week now on pre-sale

Individual tickets for Smackdown before WrestleMania and the Raw after WrestleMania went on pre-sale today on AXS.COM using the code WWETIX.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale tomorrow, February 24, at 10AM PT.

The cheapest ticket for both shows is $86.15 and they are located at the top of the arena in the 200 Level sections.

A total of 20 sections, not counting those behind the stage, remain closed off, quite unprecedented especially for a Raw After Mania, which is usually one of the hottest tickets in town. Sales do not look particularly good at the moment for either show, a stark contrast compared to last year’s show also from the same location.

Both shows will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

