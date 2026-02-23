Bronson Reed suffers biceps tear, out of Elimination Chamber

The Vision’s Bronson Reed tore his distal biceps during Monday’s WWE Raw triple threat qualifier, confirmed by Michael Cole, handing Jey Uso the win and the final Men’s Elimination Chamber spot. Uso now joins stars like Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes for Saturday’s event in Chicago.

Reed was originally planned to win his match and qualify for Elimination Chamber, according to WrestleVotes.

