Bronson Reed suffers biceps tear, out of Elimination Chamber

The Vision’s Bronson Reed tore his distal biceps during Monday’s WWE Raw triple threat qualifier, confirmed by Michael Cole, handing Jey Uso the win and the final Men’s Elimination Chamber spot. Uso now joins stars like Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes for Saturday’s event in Chicago.

Reed was originally planned to win his match and qualify for Elimination Chamber, according to WrestleVotes.

The referee just threw up an X sign during the commercial break after looking at Bronson Reed. Bronson Reed is injured!!!?!#WWERaw

pic.twitter.com/2hSZ8u3a16 — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) February 24, 2026

The spot where Bronson Reed seemingly got injuredpic.twitter.com/PBOWf8b5gS — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 24, 2026

bronson is up, what is commentary sayin?? pic.twitter.com/KZg0OweYg9 — makayla @ RAW (@speedupris) February 24, 2026