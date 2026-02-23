Blake Monroe not being rushed to the main roster

Blake Monroe says isn’t in a rush to be called up, Has More to do in NXT:

“I think people can get a little fixated on [getting called up], but #NXT, it’s strange ‘cause it’s attached to the Performance Center. In some aspects there is developmental, but there are huge stars on it and we have so many viewers. And just last week, we actually had a loop in Washington and I was in the gym.

These two kids ran up to me and they were like, ‘I love NXT. It’s my favorite show. Can we get a picture?’ And they were awesome.

So, it’s like that is people’s favorite show. I don’t know why there is some kind of, ‘I need to be called up.’ I’m not in any rush. As I said, I still have so much to do. I’ve hardly feuded with any of the women.. there’s so many women I want to wrestle.

I haven’t even approached the main Women’s Title. So, there’s so much to do and I definitely don’t look at it like that.”

