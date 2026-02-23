AJ Styles headed to the WWE hall of fame (video)

The NEWEST inductee into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame! ✨@AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/MAXc5hHODu — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026

AJ Styles reminisces on his career. From the TNA Asylum to the Tokyo Dome to WrestleMania. AJ Thanks his OGs from TNA, he thanks his Good Brothers from NJPW.

AJ says that he’s done just about everything that there is to be done, but now he wants to be a full time father. AJ says that even with all of the World Championships hes won the biggest flex in his career is his wife. He thanks her for holding the family together while he was traveling the world.

AJ heard the remarks that he didn’t leave his gloves in the ring at the Royal Rumble because he wanted to leave them behind at home. AJ leaves his jacket and gloves in the ring.

The entire WWE locker room comes out to honor AJ Styles. The lights go out and Undertaker’s gong hits. Undertaker tells AJ Styles they have unfinished business and that if you see him coming they see you going and teases like they’re going to wrestle a match.

Undertaker then tells AJ that he came out to announce to him that he’s the newest inductee to the Hall of Fame class of 2026. AJ hugs Undertaker and his family as RAW goes off the air.

AJ Styles is OFFICIALLY a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026! 😤@AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/3VJrHu3VOc — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026