Adam Pearce posts message while delayed at the airport

Adam Pearce posted the following on his Facebook page:

Couple things while I’m delayed at the airport (as usual):

– No one at WWE is asking you for money online. Not for gift cards, VIP passes, membership clubs… not for ANY reason. I get multiple emails DAILY from people about this. Sometimes multiple emails from the same people. Every single day. You’re being lied to. Repeat, LIED TO.

– If you actually read my posts, you potentially may understand and then comment appropriately. For example, Gerald Brisco is NOT my biological father though I call him “Dad”. So I’m not an actual “nepo baby”, just a pretend one that earned his job(s) through 20 years of bumps, industry-specific higher learning, and respect-earning.

– We don’t do politics or religion here. If you’re tempted to post either, don’t. There are enough places filled with division, and this profile isn’t going to be one of them. If that’s a problem for you, unfollow.

– You get a Picard.gif on the Q&As when you ask a question that absolutely can’t be answered in a public forum should I wish to keep my job(s). Common sense should tell you if Captain Jean-Luc is about to visit you.

– I do not have a TikTok or WhatsApp. So yeah, they’re LYING TO YOU.

– If you’re unconvinced that this page is in fact run by me, that’s on you at this point. I will not “prove it” beyond the countless pics/videos I post or the blue checkmarks that Meta has on my connected Facebook/Instagram/Threads accounts.

– If you’re still reading, comment “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!!”.

Happy Sunday,

-AP