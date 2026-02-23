2/21/26 ROH TV taping results (spoilers)

AEW held a taping for ROH On HonorClub at Saturday night’s AEW Collision, and the spoilers from the taping are now online. THe taping took place at last night’s show in Oceanside, California. Among the matches were the in-ring return of Nick Wayne, the Ring of Honor Television Champion, who has been out of action with a broken foot since August.

The taping also featured both Red Velvet defending her ROH Women’s Television Championship, as well as Deonna Purrazzo putting her ROH Women’s Pure Championship on the line. You can see the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Jay Lethal def. Tommy Billington.

* Satnam Singh def. an unnamed local.

* Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito def. Griff Garrison & Cole Carter.

* ROH Women’s TV Championship Match: Red Velvet def. Zayda Steel.

* Big Bill, Bryan Keith, and Grizzled Young Veterans def. Dom Kubrick, Che Cabrera, and a local talent.

* Sky Flight def. Adrian Quest & The Homies.

* Persephone def. Jonnie Robbie.

* ROH TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Nick Wayne def. Lucas Riley.

* ROH Women’s Pure Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo def. Trish Adora. Billie Starks and Diamante attacked Purrazzo after the match.

* Komander def. Tony Nese.

ROH airs Thursday night’s on HonorClub. It’s not immediately clear how many of these matches, nor which ones, will air on this week’s show.