WWE News and Notes

– Bryan Alvarez is reporting the massive east coast blizzard is causing travel delays that will affect Monday Night RAW. Specifically the production side of the show.

– WWE fans split on Vince McMahon vs. Triple H achievements:

Posted Sunday by @DirtyDomDom, the prompt taps into frustrations with Triple H’s creative tweaks ahead of WrestleMania 42, where advance ticket sales are down 18% amid reports of internal criticism for indecisiveness. Fans nostalgic for McMahon’s Attitude Era stars like Stone Cold and epic spectacles clash with those highlighting his scandals, including the 2024 Janel Grant lawsuit alleging abuse and trafficking. While WWE thrives financially with Raw drawing 2.9-3.1 million Netflix views weekly, the debate reflects longing for McMahon’s chaos versus Triple H’s focus on wrestler wellness and long-term stories.

– Charlotte Flair continues crashing out after missing her chance to head to the Chamber and WrestleMania 42:

Day two….. I’m fine guys. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 22, 2026

– Former WWE star TJ Perkins has returned on AAA Lucha Libre last night.

TJP challenges for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship as he takes on Laredo Kid.

