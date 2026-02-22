Thunder Rosa addresses hateful messages she received (video)

Thunder Rosa spoke out after receiving a hateful message targeting her identity rather than her work, saying she wouldn’t repeat it or “give this guy more oxygen.”

She addressed discrimination more broadly, noting that “a lot of people are being treated like suspects… because of their names, their accents, or the place that they came from,” adding, “That is not strength, that is fear dressed up as power.” Rosa proudly declared, “I am Thunder Rosa and yes I’m proud to be Mexican, and yes I’m proud to be from Tijuana.”

Emphasizing her journey, she said she has “earned every step… with discipline, sacrifice, and love for wrestling.” While welcoming debate about her performances, she drew a firm line: “Dehumanizing people… that’s not fandom, that’s hate.”

Her message to fans and the locker room was clear: “We can keep wrestling tough without being cruel.” She urged supporters not to amplify hate, but to “Report it. Stand up for each other. Because the ring is where we fight. Not the comments, not someone’s identity.”

Rosa closed with a defiant promise: “I’m not going anywhere… I’ll keep showing up for the people who see themselves in me.”