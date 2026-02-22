Orton and Black’s pose-off draws 50 million views, character change in the works for Lyra Valkyria?

– Lyra Valkyria Rumored for Aggressive Raw Character Shift:

Sources report WWE discussing a more aggressive overhaul for Lyra Valkyria on Raw, driven by frustrations from her and tag partner Bayley over limited spotlight. Valkyria, the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion after her 2024 NXT success, recently lost key matches despite her striking winged entrances. Bayley, facing contract expiration in late 2026 and WrestleMania worries, shares the push for change amid their on-screen dynamic shifts. Fans are split, some cheering a potential solo run while others cherish her current ethereal style.

– Randy Orton and Aleister Black’s Iconic Pose-Off Draws 50 Million Views:

In Tampa’s Amalie Arena, Aleister Black upset Randy Orton in the main event after Drew McIntyre’s interference, but fans fixated on their nostalgic NXT-style pose-off that exploded across platforms with 47.8 million views total. The clip highlights Orton’s lasting draw as wrestling’s megastar amid the road to Elimination Chamber, where six men vie for a WrestleMania title shot. Qualifiers advanced Trick Williams, while Cody Rhodes stirred debate with a promo that drew criticism from Mark Henry for masking heel traits.