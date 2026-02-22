Nick Wayne returns from injury, Mysterio-Vikingo stip announced for Rey de Reyes, Riddle on Lesnar

– Nick Wayne returned from injury at last night’s Ring of Honor tapings in Oceanside, California, competing in a Proving Ground Match against Lucas Riley. He had previously been out of action since the end of July 2025.

– El Hijo del Vikingo vs Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship is official for Rey de Reyes on March 14th. If Mysterio wins Vikingo can not challenge for the AAA Mega Championship again. If El Hijo del Vikingo wins Dirty Dome leaves AAA forever.

– Matt Riddle on Brock Lesnar pulling him to the side to tell him that he would never wrestle him:

Matt Riddle on Brock Lesnar pulling him to the side to tell him that he would never wrestle him “We’ll never work. We’ll never get in the ring. Just keep my name out your mouth.” Also accuses Kevin Owens of leaking this to the dirtsheets (R3 Interviews)pic.twitter.com/wcGD1ENfar — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 22, 2026

