More WWE News and Notes

Blake Monroe comments on whether NXT is a 'developmental' show and why she's in no rush to be 'called up' "It's strange because it's attached to the Performance Center, so in some aspects there is developmental, but there are huge stars on it…"pic.twitter.com/FwY4NtdDsf — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 22, 2026

– Tiffany Stratton and Shady Elnahas have officially gone public with their relationship:

– The recently trademarked Romeo Moreno name is for Zozaya. He first used the new name at an NXT live event on Saturday.

– Bronson Reed promises to win his Elimination Chamber qualifying match on RAW and become the savior of WWE. The Vision member faces off against Jey Uso and OG El Grande Americano for an opportunity to head to the chamber and win it all with a chance at becoming WWE Champion at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Tomorrow … I'll become your chamber savior. pic.twitter.com/miO4KS1WwT — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) February 22, 2026