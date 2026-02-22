Liv Morgan says that dust flew into her eye during her segment on Raw

Liv Morgan states that dust flew into her eye during her segment on Monday Night Raw.

During the sit down segment between Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer on Monday Night Raw. As Dominik Mysterio was the translator, it seems some of Vaquer’s words brought tears to Liv. Turns out that wasn’t the case, speaking with Going Ringside, Liv states it was a chunk of dust that flew into her eye:

“Luckily, I had Daddy Dom there to translate for me, you know, which actually hurt a little bit more hearing those words come from Dominik’s voice. But, you know, honestly, I had like, I don’t know if you could see it on the camera, but like a huge piece of dust like flew into my eye. A huge piece of dust flew into my eye, and I was like, whoa. So that’s where the tears came from. It seemed like I was crying at what she was saying, but this huge particle of dust like just hit me in the face.”

(Source: Going Ringside)