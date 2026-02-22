Liv Morgan calls football ‘cute’ in response to Tom Brady’s WWE jab

During a podcast debate, NFL star Tom Brady called WWE ‘cute’ compared to real football. Liv Morgan fired back, saying WWE stars could handle the gridiron but questioning if football players could master the ring’s demands. Fans debated the point, citing wrestlers like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns who tried NFL paths without lasting success, while others noted successes like Pat McAfee and the scripted nature of wrestling. Other WWE stars like CM Punk and Logan Paul joined in, highlighting the fun sports-entertainment rivalry.

“I think I might have read about it here and there, but I did not pay any mind to it because although a lot of people in WWE are cute, there’s so much more to WWE than I think people understand and realize.

No disrespect to any sport out there, but I feel like you can take a WWE star and perhaps put them on the football field, and they will make do. We will get it done. But can you take a football star and put them in a WWE ring, and can they do everything that we do? I don’t know. I don’t know about that.

So, I think football is actually kind of cute. I think football is cute.”

(source: Going Ringside)