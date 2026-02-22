Jesse Ventura with a bill suggestion for congress (video), Cena and Strickland’s latest IG posts

– Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura is demanding that the United States pass a law requiring that when Congress votes to go to war, a family member of each member of Congress must begin immediate military service.

“I’m sick and tired of the Vietnam stuff.”

John Cena’s latest IG post:

– Swerve Strickland on IG:

