Jesse Ventura with a bill suggestion for congress (video), Cena and Strickland’s latest IG posts

– Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura is demanding that the United States pass a law requiring that when Congress votes to go to war, a family member of each member of Congress must begin immediate military service.

Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura is demanding that the United States pass a law requiring that when Congress votes to go to war, a family member of each member of Congress must begin immediate military service. “I’m sick and tired of the Vietnam stuff.” pic.twitter.com/xa0HTuXXsT — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 22, 2026

“I’m sick and tired of the Vietnam stuff.”

– John Cena’s latest IG post:

– Swerve Strickland on IG: