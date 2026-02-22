FTR attacks The Young Bucks’ family on Collision

Collision last night ended with FTR flattening the brother of The Young Bucks with a piledriver.

The show took place from Oceanside, California, close to where The Bucks are from and their family was at ringside to watch the show.

The main event featured The Rascalz vs FTR in an AEW Tag Team title eliminator match, with the stipulation that if The Rascalz won, they would get a shot at the tag titles at a later date.

The match saw The Young Bucks come out to distract their Revolution opponents, and the tactic work as The Rascalz hit their finisher on Dax Harwood for the victory.

But then chaos erupted, with GoA coming out to attack The Young Bucks. Their father, sitting in front row, shoved Harwood, and Stokely Hathaway retaliated by throwing powder in his face. The dad spit at Hathaway and Cash Wheeler then pushed him down hard. The two then dragged Malachi, The Young Bucks’ brother, and beat him up.

Jack Perry ran out to save the day but was cut off by Ricochet, wiping him on the aisle. GoA then each held Matt and Nick down and made them watch as FTR delivered a piledriver on Malachi to end the show.

