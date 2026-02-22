Former WWE superstar training Sting’s son

A Former WWE Wrestler and current New Japan coach is currently training Steven Borden.

Known for Nexus/1/2 of Prime Time Players (fka Darren Young) Fred Rosser who is currently signed with New Japan recently spoke to Paltrocast.

Young opens up about currently coaching Borden full time:

“The coaching is pretty full-time. I’m working with Sting’s son Steven Borden, helping to groom him privately and helping him become all that he’s created to be inside of the ring,” Rosser said. “He’s working hard, doing some dark matches, getting some reps in front of a crowd. That means a lot to me. That’s a personal project that I’m trying to conquer.”

Source: Paltrocast