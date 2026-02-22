Andrade El Idolo has words for MJF, a movie deal for Mick Foley?

Steve Gerweck
Mick Foley says he met with a top Hollywood exec about one of his stories becoming a movie.

“This is a separate project from the biopic that’s in the works – a unique story based on real life experiences. I might even get to portray myself!”

Andrade El Idolo with some words towards AEW World Champion MJF:

