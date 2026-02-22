Adam Pearce previews tomorrow’s Raw (video), Becky Lynch’s plans for AJ Lee

– Adam Pearce previews tomorrow’s Raw in Atlanta, GA: an AJ Styles tribute show, Liv Morgan makes her decision on WrestleMania 42, Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie, Elimination Chamber qualifiers, and Brock Lesnar’s return.

23 people working on their love of professional wrestling this week in The Dungeon. Several flying in from across the world (Chile and England). Some earn their place in The Dungeon… some lose it. @maxxinedupri’s invite has been revoked and tomorrow on #WWERaw, class is… https://t.co/53zcwyWozi pic.twitter.com/qeanuIJDqD — THE LOWKEY LEGEND (@NatbyNature) February 22, 2026

I can’t wait to HUMILIATE AJ Lee in front of her family and friends next SATURDAY!!! She will be SO EMBARRASSED that she will retire from wrestling FOR GOOD! To be honest, nobody wanted her back anyway, that’s why she is an ABSOLUTE JOKE! Little does SHE know, CHICAGO LOVES ME!!! I will probably get the MOST cheers and love from the crowd at the United Center, way more than PUNY PHIL!!! Chicago is and always will be a BIG BECKY BELIEVER TOWN!

