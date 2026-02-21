WWE NXT signee Mike D. Vecchio rebrands as Dorian Van Dux

Mike Derudder, known from European indies like wXw and PROGRESS, signed with WWE NXT last September and now rebrands as Dorian Van Dux after a WWE trademark filing. His intense social media vignette channels Bloodsport-style no-holds-barred action, complete with bloodied mats and cheering crowds. NXT peers like Robert Stone are watching closely, fans predict he’ll dominate the roster, and his ripped physique and high-flying brawls promise big impacts in the heavyweight division.

