WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
16

– WWE referee Vicky D’Errico comments on officiating her very first match last night on SmackDown:

– The fields for the Elimination Chamber matches as of now:

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. TBD
Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. TBD

– Former WWE superstar Melina (via Going Ringside) says she would be happy to return to the company as a manager:

“As a manager in WWE it would be a yay, but I’d need to know more. Honestly, it’s kind of like, okay, what comes with the contract.
What happened with me was that I was a very integral part of diva wrestling, especially being the heel. I was always the bridge for everybody. I worked all year round, every weekend, every show. I was the main person, and nobody really realizes that I had to do all the work all the time, which is good.

I like getting paid, but at the same time, the only times I ever had off were when I was injured or had surgery. That was the only life I knew — just working. But I don’t think that if I came back now, I’d have that same schedule.”

– Happy birthday to Giulia:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here