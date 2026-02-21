WWE News and Notes

– WWE referee Vicky D’Errico comments on officiating her very first match last night on SmackDown:

– The fields for the Elimination Chamber matches as of now:

• Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. TBD

• Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. TBD

– Former WWE superstar Melina (via Going Ringside) says she would be happy to return to the company as a manager:

“As a manager in WWE it would be a yay, but I’d need to know more. Honestly, it’s kind of like, okay, what comes with the contract.

What happened with me was that I was a very integral part of diva wrestling, especially being the heel. I was always the bridge for everybody. I worked all year round, every weekend, every show. I was the main person, and nobody really realizes that I had to do all the work all the time, which is good.

I like getting paid, but at the same time, the only times I ever had off were when I was injured or had surgery. That was the only life I knew — just working. But I don’t think that if I came back now, I’d have that same schedule.”

