Thunder Rosa on the journey to return from injury, Don Callis says AEW is best wrestling company

– Thunder Rosa on returning from injury:

"This injury…There were some moments where I was like, I'm probably never going to wrestle again."@thunderrosa22 on making her long awaited return to the ring tonight on #AEWCollision 👏👏👏#OffTheRopes | @robinlundberg | @Thecoachrules | Weekdays 2-4pm ET on Pro Wrestling… pic.twitter.com/ildzbMelTL — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) February 21, 2026

– Don Callis states AEW is truly the best company he has ever worked for:

“This is all about making money. This is about how do I maximize the platform that’s been given to me by Tony Khan and you know, on a serious note, I tell guys all the time, look, I’ve literally been in every big company in history, okay? Dating back to the AWA perhaps even let’s say. I was not in the locker room in WCW but I did have a deal on the table to go there so, I will tell you and I’ll tell all the young wrestlers this: AEW is the best company I have ever worked for, and it gives us a platform, and what a gift that I’ve been to AEW, because I’m able to… spread the good word of the Don Callis Family…”

(sources: F4wonline.com and Fightful)