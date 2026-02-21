Sol Ruca sells out first WWE meet-and-greet at Elimination Chamber

The former NXT Women’s North American and Speed Champion Sol Ruca became the first WWE Superstar to sell out her Photo Experience session for the February 27-March 1 events tied to Elimination Chamber in Chicago. Real name Taylor LaRoque, the gymnastics and volleyball standout has dominated recent NXT action, including teaming with Zaria as ZaRuca and pinning her way to a title shot on February 10.

Sources via WrestleVotes report WWE plans a character refresh with a new theme song ahead of a potential main roster move to Raw or SmackDown, though fans debate keeping her signature surfer vibe intact.