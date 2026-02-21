Rey Mysterio on his daughter potentially pursuing a career in wrestling (video)

In October of 2025, Rey Mysterio noted that his daughter Aalyah trained with him at the WWE Performance Center. In an interview with Cody Rhodes that was published this week, Rey provided an update on Aalyah potentially pursuing a career in WWE…

Rey: “The next step would be, let’s see if you can go through a full week of training. And if you can do that and you like it afterward, maybe it’s something you might want to think about.”

Cody: “We’re approaching the full week coming up, right?”

Rey: “So yes, I’m actually trying to get her out there pretty soon so she can just feel what it’s like to train every day. Wake up. Work out all day. Sleep. Back to the same thing. I’ve thought about that. And it scares me, but it also excites me.”