NXT Live Results / Sanford, Fl / Sat Feb 21, 2026

The Complete Results from the Civic Center:
- Elijah Holyfield defeats Brooks Jensen
- Chantel Monroe defeats Skylar Rae
- Malik Blade and Romeo Ramirez defeat Harlem Lewis and Dorian van Dux
- Jaida Parker defeats Nikkita Lyons (with Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday)
- NXT Tag Team Champions The Dark State: Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars with Dion Lennox defeats The Vanity Project: WWE Evolve Champion Jackson Drake with Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor
- WWE Women’s Evolve Champion Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair defeat Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday (with Nikkita Lyons)
- Kale Dixon defeats Kam Hendrix
- Tatum Paxley defeats Lainey Reid
- Main Event: NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Joe Hendry defeats The Dark State’s Cutler James. Vanity Project brawls with Dark State at ringside during the match.
