NXT Live Results / Sanford, Fl / Sat Feb 21, 2026

The Complete Results from the Civic Center:

Elijah Holyfield defeats Brooks Jensen Chantel Monroe defeats Skylar Rae Malik Blade and Romeo Ramirez defeat Harlem Lewis and Dorian van Dux Jaida Parker defeats Nikkita Lyons (with Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday) NXT Tag Team Champions The Dark State: Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars with Dion Lennox defeats The Vanity Project: WWE Evolve Champion Jackson Drake with Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor WWE Women’s Evolve Champion Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair defeat Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday (with Nikkita Lyons) Kale Dixon defeats Kam Hendrix Tatum Paxley defeats Lainey Reid Main Event: NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Joe Hendry defeats The Dark State’s Cutler James. Vanity Project brawls with Dark State at ringside during the match.

Thanks to @WerleyBri and @DebbieDeans8 in attendance

CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam / www.Wrestling-Bodyslam.Com