Notes on Excalibur and Mercedes Mone

– Excalibur on what distinguishes AEW from other promotions globally, assures that attending a live show would undoubtedly convert one into a fan:

“Over the last 7 years, we’ve done a great job of differentiating ourselves from, I think, any other wrestling product. It’s just go, go, go. It’s nonstop action.

And if you’ve never seen a professional wrestling show before, you will, I would almost guarantee, that you will walk away a fan, or at the very least have a newfound appreciation for what professional wrestling means.”

– Mercedes Mone is returning to RevPro for High Stakes:

High Stakes 2026 Tickets on general sale NOW: https://t.co/FGeM3BbsVs oh yes… SHE'S BACK! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/uIDOQzO8ms — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) February 21, 2026