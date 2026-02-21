Notes on CM Punk, Carlito, Timothy Thatcher, CMLL/AAA hair vs. hair match

– Timothy Thatcher has been appointed as the new General Manager of WWE Evolve after the departure of previous GM Stevie Turner. Thatcher is associated with the Evolve brand.

– CM Punk while reacting to his looks in WWE 2K26:

CM Punk while reacting to his looks in WWE 2K26: "Man, I wish I could shave my head again"pic.twitter.com/RU7Dfg1gMT — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 21, 2026

“Man, I wish I could shave my head again”

– Johnny Consejo vs Ángel de Oro is official for next Friday’s CMLL show in Arena Mexico – hair vs. hair.

– Happy birthday to former WWE superstar Carlito.