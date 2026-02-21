Notes on CM Punk, Carlito, Timothy Thatcher, CMLL/AAA hair vs. hair match

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
4

– Timothy Thatcher has been appointed as the new General Manager of WWE Evolve after the departure of previous GM Stevie Turner. Thatcher is associated with the Evolve brand.

CM Punk while reacting to his looks in WWE 2K26:

“Man, I wish I could shave my head again”

– Johnny Consejo vs Ángel de Oro is official for next Friday’s CMLL show in Arena Mexico – hair vs. hair.

– Happy birthday to former WWE superstar Carlito.

