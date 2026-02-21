Eric Bischoff calls Dave Meltzer a fraud (video), Mickie James defends Liv Morgan’s journey

– Eric Bischoff calls Dave Meltzer a pathological fraud:

Eric Bischoff calls Dave Meltzer a pathological fraud “He makes shit up in his own mind and believes it to be true. That’s where the pathological part comes in.” (83 Weeks) pic.twitter.com/88GuZZEc1j — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 21, 2026

“He makes sh-t up in his own mind and believes it to be true. That’s where the pathological part comes in.”

(source: 83 Weeks)

– Stephanie Vaquer questions Liv Morgan’s WWE journey on Raw, prompting Mickie James defense:

On WWE Raw, Vaquer commented on Morgan’s ‘struggle’ and time grinding on the independent scene before reaching her current WWE position. James defended Liv Morgan by sharing her own indie background and expressing uncertainty about Vaquer’s claimed 15 years on the independents.

“I came up from the indies and I came up the same way, I don’t know how long Stephanie had been grinding on the independent scene before she got a shot for television but I’m sure it wasn’t seven years, maybe it was I don’t know. I think that Liv busted her ass too.

“So I think if you’re saying that to somebody, just because the struggle wasn’t the same doesn’t mean it wasn’t a struggle.

“Because we all have our own struggles especially if you don’t even know the backstory of someone and their lives and their hardships. I mean sometimes our struggles come at seven years old, you just don’t know.”

(source: Gabby AF)