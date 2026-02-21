Dean Malenko’s daughter attends WWE tryout at Performance Center

Dean Malenko’s daughter, Marie, is one of the many who attended a four-day tryout at the WWE Performance Center this week in Orlando.

The third-generation wrestler only made her professional wrestling debut recently for Pro Wrestling NOAH at their Monday Magic event on February 2.

Her father, the man known to many as the “man of 1000 holds” currently holds a backstage position with AEW.

The tryout was attended by several indie stars as WWE continues to strengthen its developmental system.

Marie Malenko (Dean Malenko’s) daughter

pic.twitter.com/i7mzCXNPJs — Steven Breech (@steviebreech) February 10, 2026

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996