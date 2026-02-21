CM Punk and AJ Styles notes

AJ Styles discusses his rough times with CM Punk in the past, saying that it bothered him.

“I don’t think he understands how much it means to me because we had some rough times, him and I. It really bothered me because we were so close at one point. Then, you got caught up in your bubbles and stuff like that, miscommunication. It sucks.

We are living proof that live and learn, forget, forgive, move on, life’s too short to be angry with each other over stupid things. Me and Punk don’t think a lot of the same things but that doesn’t separate us from being friends and being appreciative of each other. It’s so stupid to live like that, I wish everybody could understand that.

We’re going to have differences, we’re not going to agree on everything but we can agree to be civil. We both said things in the past that we wish we could take back. With that being said, I’m so thankful for that match tonight. Canada of all places was amazing.”

