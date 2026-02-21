Britt Baker addresses questions about her future

Britt Baker gives an update since her hiatus for over a year from AEW television programming. (credit: Adam Glyn) pic.twitter.com/l1Rj59QxxO — gifadamus (@istomatoafruit) February 20, 2026

Britt Baker has addressed questions about her future amid her absence from AEW TV since November 2024.

Speaking to Adam Glyn on the SI Red Carpet, the former AEW Women’s Champion made it clear she is not retired, saying she wouldn’t describe herself that way. She thanked fans for continuing to talk about her and teased a potential return by telling them to “stay tuned.” Baker also revealed she is no longer practicing dentistry full-time, explaining that while she appreciates passionate wrestling fans, some situations became concerning for her safety due to overzealous behavior.

There is currently no word on when she will return to AEW television.

(Source: Sports Illustrated)