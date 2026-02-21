Blake Monroe says she’s in no rush to challenge Jacy Jayne, Jacob Fatu on Solo Sikoa (video)

– Blake Monroe says she’s in no rush to challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship. With Jacy Jayne in her second reign as NXT Women’s Champion, some fans believe she could lose the title at any time. However, Monroe made it clear during an appearance on Busted Open Radio that she’s intentionally holding back.

Monroe said she’s letting Jayne enjoy her moment for now, but warned that when she decides she wants the title, she’ll go after it. She reminded fans that she already pinned Jayne in the main event of her debut pay-per-view, proving she can beat her whenever she chooses. For now, Monroe is focused on her ongoing feud with Jaida Parker, but made it clear that if Jayne is still champion when she’s ready, she’s coming for the gold.

(Source: Busted Open)

– Jacob Fatu on Solo Sikoa and not wanting to be known as just “Roman and them’s cousin”

“I’m older than Solo, but Solo tell me what I need to do to be laced up in here. He’s been in way more PLEs than me.”

(Source: Busted Open)