Bianca Belair thanks doctor for fixing her long-troubled knuckle injury

Bianca Belair is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery to fix her broken knuckle this week, 10 months after suffering the injury during a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41.

An injury which was supposed to last just a couple of months is heading towards a full year as complications derailed the former champion’s comeback.

“10 months post injury, 8 months of rehab, 5 Dr’s Later…And we are FINALLY here,” Belair wrote in a post on Instagram, adding some graphic photos of her finger. “Now I can finally start to put this behind me. Thank you so much Dr. Desai for hearing me and fixing me!”

Belair also posted two videos receiving rehabilitation, almost crying from pain as her finger is stretched.

“Fingers and JOINTS are complicated, frustrating, confusing, essential… if you don’t get it… consider yourself lucky and I hope you never have to find out,” she continued. “Maybe one day I’ll go into detail but it’s a lot. Thank you to those who have sent so much love my way and continue to.”

