Bayley on the possibility of missing Wrestlemania again, note on attendance for the Elimination Chamber

– Bayley on potentially missing WrestleMania again:

“I don’t know if it’s nervous, more anxious and a little furious.” She reflected on past setbacks: “Lyra not qualifying for Chamber and myself not qualifying for Chamber… that was obviously taken from us.” On a potential tag team opportunity, she said, “If it were to come to that and we had an opportunity as a tag team, I think that might be a nice full circle moment.” On handling challenges, she added, “I’ve taken a lot of losses in my day so, I kinda just move on and you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do… it’s all about how you react to things I guess.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)

RHIYO keeps ducking us… And we all KNOW WHY. https://t.co/0h9wOwvW8d — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 20, 2026

– WWE Blocks Chicago Watch Parties to Boost Elimination Chamber Ticket Sales:

The company enforced blackout rules targeting Chicago venues screening the February 28 event, where sales lag with over 2,100 tickets still available out of nearly 19,000 seats and resale prices starting at $261. Fans called the move tone-deaf and ridiculous, saying it hurts community viewing for those priced out amid economic pressures. WWE responded with photo ops featuring stars like Liv Morgan and Rey Mysterio, plus VIP perks, hoping to pack the arena for the main event against Finn Bálor.