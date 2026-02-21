2/21/26 AEW Collision Recap

– Jet Set Rodeo retained the AEW World Trios Championships after a distraction from Jungle Jack Perry, they defeated The Demand.

– FTR interrupted The Rascalz backstage, FTR didnt want to face them until it was mentioned it’ll be an Eliminator Match tonight.

– The Young Bucks defeated The Swirl with the BTE-Trigger.

– Footage from HOG No Turning Back shows MJF yelling at Andrade El Idolo for getting involved and Andrade tells MJF there’s a bunch of men that want to challenge him for the AEW World Championship, so he wonders why he has to go to HOG Wrestling for competition.

– Claudio Castagnoli defeated Josh Alexander with a European Uppercut to the back, a Big Swing and the Neutralizer to retain the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship, Lance Archer and Marina Shafir got involved but Lance was taken out by Claudio with a big boot.

– Megan Bayne defeated B3cca in a standby match as neither of the Championship matches hit their time limit.

– The Psycho Killer wants Silvie back, as Tommaso Ciampa calls out TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher for staying in Australia after AEW Grand Slam and wants to face him when he returns.

– The Don Callis Family defeated The Deathriders as Konosuke got the win and stared down Marina Shafir and Jon Moxley.

After the match, Jon Moxley laid out Konosuke Takeshita with the paradigm shift.

– The Babes of Wrath are fighting champions and call out Megabad for coming after them multiple times.

– Thunder Rosa defeated Julia Hart, after the Match AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla taunted Thunder Rosa by calling her a “dumb b****” and set up an attack but Kris Statlander cut off Julia Hart before she can attack.

– Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors, The Dogs, want to attempt to “bleed them dry” as they’re talking about Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy.

– Matches announced for AEW Dynamite:

* Jon Moxley vs. El Clon

* Mark Davis vs. Brody King

* World Champion MJF and Hangman Page decide the stipulation for their match at AEW Revolution

– The Rascalz defeat FTR to earn an opportunity at the AEW World Tag Team Championship in the future after a Young Bucks distraction.

– After the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match, The Demand and FTR Attack, especially the Young Bucks Parents and their brother Malachi.

The Demand laid everyone out, so FTR can pick on the Young Bucks Parents and brother, Dax pushed over their mom, while Stokely threw powder into “Papa Buck’s” face, they pulled Malachi Jackson into the ring for a Spike Piledriver and then left.