2/21/26 AAA on Fox Recap

– El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. says he is a fighting champion and issues open challenge for the AAA Latin American Championship. Belcegor answers the challenge.

– El Hijo del Dr Wagner Jr defeats Belcegor. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr then has words for Santos Escobar. He calls Santos to the ring. Santos shows on the video board and says he is not in Mexico. Santos says he only answers to Santos Escobar and won’t listen to El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.

– Laredo kid defeats TJ Perkins. Perkins was holding the ropes but the referee did not see it. After the match, Perkins attacked Laredo Kid.

– El Fiscal versus Abismo Negro never got started. Fiscal attacked Abismo on his way to the ring. They fought until officials separated them.

– El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr is leaving and says he is an easy man to find. He will face Santos Escobar anytime, anyplace. Santos attacks El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. Santos says he will face him anywhere, anytime and leaves on his bike.

– El Hijo del Vikingo and Dominik Mysterio both sign the contract making their match at Rey de Reyes. The stipulations for the match included the match is a no disqualification match. If Dominik Mysterio wins, Vikingo can’t challenge Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship again. If Vikingo wins, Dominik Mysterio has to leave AAA forever.

Vikingo then plays a video of him attacking Mini Vikingo in the hospital. Making a spot for Dominik. Dominik says why wait, we can do this here. Vikingo and Omos back Mysterio into a corner. The new El Grande Americano hits Omos with a chair, before eventually being taken out by the OG El Grande Americano.

– Matches announced for next week. Jack Cartwheel faces Dragon Lee. A fatal four way for a spot in the Rey de Reyes match. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr, Omos, Ethan Page, and Pimpinela Escarlata.