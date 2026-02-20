WWE SmackDown Results 2/20/26

WWE SmackDown airs live at 8/7c on the SyFy Network from Sunrise, FL.

Advertised is Oba Femi vs. Kit Wilson, Ilja Dragunov vs. Tama Tonga, Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia, Carmelo Hayes vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier, as well as Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Kiana James in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier.

Featured below are WWE SmackDown results for February 20, 2026. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on SyFy Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – FEBRUARY 20, 2026

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. Joe Tessitore then welcomes us to the show as we see Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky walking past the mystery crate from Raw, as well as other Superstar arrivals. We then see highlights from last week’s show.

Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu & Drew McIntyre Kick Things Off

After the highlight package wraps up, we return live inside the arena where the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ entrance theme hits the house speakers. “The American Nightmare” emerges and heads to the ring to a loud reaction from the crowd.

The crowd makes him wait to speak due to overwhelming cheering and sing-style-chanting of his name. He then begins as always, “So, what do you wanna talk about?” Before he can say anything else, he is cut off by “The Samoan Werewolf” himself.

With that said, out comes Jacob Fatu. He says he had Rhodes and Sami Zayn beat last week in the Elimination Chamber qualifier. Rhodes only won because of Drew McIntyre. “I know it, and you know it.” He says his concern isn’t about Rhodes right now.

Fatu says he has a problem with McIntyre. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis comes out and tells Fatu they need to give Rhodes his scheduled time to speak. He says they can go in the back and talk about how Fatu can get his hands on McIntyre.

Aldis mentions giving McIntyre the night off, but then we hear McIntyre’s voice. He appears in a luxury suite high in the arena and says he appreciates the night off, but the champ does what he wants. He says he rented out the entire suite so he can enjoy the show.

He tells Fatu he preaches “all gas, no brakes,” but it seems like “all bark and no bite.” Fatu exits the ring and looks to charge McIntyre but is stopped by security. Rhodes gets on the mic and tells McIntyre everyone wants him not because he’s the champ, but because he’s an assh*le.

Jacob Fatu and Nick Aldis talk backstage. Aldis tells Fatu to have patience and asks Fatu to wait a little longer and he’ll get his hands on Drew McIntyre. Fatu says he won’t be waiting much longer.

Backstage With Ilja Dragunov & Carmelo Hayes

Backstage, we see Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov. Ilja tells Hayes that he is the United States champion, he is him, if he shoots, he doesn’t miss. He tells Hayes that he will win the qualifying match, he will walk into the Elimination Chamber and he will walk straight into WrestleMania.

Hayes tells him that he doesn’t need him to tell him how to be him. He tells Ilja that Melo don’t miss. Ilja tells him that he believes in him but one thing that won’t happen is Hayes walking into WrestleMania is United States Champion.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Tama Tonga

“The Mad Dragon” begins to make his walk to the ring for our first match of the evening. As he does, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Tama Tonga makes his way to the ring. The bell sounds and Dragunov immediately begins chopping the hell out of him.

Tonga knocks Dragunov to the mat and starts punching out Dragunov. Dragunov is choked in the corner and the ref breaks it up. Dragunov knees Tonga and then they trade punches in the ring. Dragunov is thrown into the turnbuckle. Dragunov kicks and boots Tonga to the mat and slams into him in the corner.

Tonga is suplexed down and then kicked out of the ring and we cut to a commercial. When the show returns, Tonga punches Dragunov in the middle of the ring and then elbows Dragunov on the back of his head. Dragunov is swung into the corner and Dragunov buckles to the mat.

Dragunov chops Tonga and Tonga smacks Dragunov across the face. Tonga gets caught by Dragunov and Dragunov runs into him and slams him down. Dragunov hits a knee and covers Tonga for a two count. Dragunov is slammed off the middle rope and Tonga hits a spinning face-buster and covers Dragunov for a near fall.

Dragunov and Tonga trade punches and strikes before clotheslining each other at the same time. Dragunov slams down Tonga and hits a German Suplex. Dragunov hits another German Suplex and drops Tonga on his head. Dragunov goes for another but hits the Constantine Special.

He covers Tonga for a near fall. Tonga hits a DDT and covers Dragunov for a two count. Dragunov slams down Tonga and climbs the ropes and comes down hitting Tonga with a Senton. Mateo gets on the apron and distracts Dragunov, Tonga rolls up Dragunov and Dragunov kicks out at two.

Dragunov knocks down Tonga and Loa gets on the apron and distracts Dragunov. Tonga hits Cutthroat and gets the win. After the match, Solo Sikoa gets on the mic and boasts. Dragunov attacks him. The MFT’s beat him down. The lights go out and The Wyatt Sicks appear. Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy says he’s coming for Solo alone.

Winner: Tama Tonga

Backstage With Drew McIntyre & Nick Aldis

Backstage, we see Drew McIntyre talking on the phone. Nick Aldis comes up to him and yells at him for being at the arena still. Aldis tells McIntyre to keep testing him and he’ll show McIntyre what he’s capable of. McIntyre tells him to relax and says he’ll leave. He walks off.

Byron Saxton Interviews Randy Orton

In a different area backstage, Byron Saxton introduces his guest at this time, Randy Orton. “The Viper” talks about the Elimination Chamber and facing Cody Rhodes in the Chamber. Zelina comes up to Orton and tells him there is only one road for Orton to go down.

Aleister Black follows Zelina and Black brings up how Orton was feared and wants to know where that version of Orton is. Orton says they should have a match because the only version of him that’s needed to beat up Black is the one that’s in front of him. We head to a break.

Byron Saxton Interviews Nia Jax & Lash Legend

Backstage, we see Byron Saxton with his guests at this time, women’s tag-team Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Jax claims they don’t have time for his interview. Jax says after she qualifies, Legend and her will go for the Tag Team Titles. Legend says they’ll prove they run the women’s division.

Jade Cargill Confronted By Charlotte Flair

Jade Cargill makes her way out to the ring. Cargill gets on the mic and says she is the champ and will defend her title when she wants. She calls out Liv Morgan and says she’ll be at RAW for Morgan’s decision. Cargill rattles off the names of the top women’s stars.

She says regardless of who she’ll face she’ll leave WrestleMania the WWE Women’s Champion because she’s still that bitch. As Cargill is leaving, Charlotte Flair’s music hits and she comes out to the ring for her match, but that’s not what happens.

Instead, Cargill gets in Flair’s face and Flair ignores her. Cargill follows her and they get in each other’s faces again and a ref breaks it up and sends Cargill to the back. With that said, things finally do move on and we get ready for our next match.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Kiana James

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Flair and Jax talk smack and James tries to get involved and Flair smokes her. Flair takes down James and Jax knocks Flair down. James is happy Jax knocked down Flair and suggests a partnership. Jax attacks James and Flair attacks Jax.

Flair now beats James in the corner and Jax hits a headbutt on Flair and James. Jax hits a hip attack on James and Flair on opposite ends of the ring. Flair kicks Jax and Jax goes shoulder first into the ring-post. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see the match still in progress. Flair and James trade punches and James knocks Flair down with an elbow. Jax runs in and Flair and James kick her and Jax bounces off the ropes and hits a double clothesline.

Jax tries for a double suplex but gets suplexed herself by Flair and James. James rolls up Flair who kicks out at two. Flair climbs the ropes and hits a cross body on James. Flair chops Jax and James. Flair kicks Jax and hits her walkover clothesline on James.

Flair tosses James over the ropes and chops Jax. Flair gets on the apron and James kicks her. Back in the ring, Jax gets James on her shoulders for a Samoan Drop and Flair kicks Jax and James gets Samoan Dropped. Flair climbs the ropes and hits a double moonsault and covers Jax who kicks out at two.

Flair hits a head-scissors on Jax and Jax hits a Samoan Drop on Flair. James comes out of nowhere and hits a Samoan Drop on Jax. James covers Jax and Jax kicks out at two. Jax rolls out of the ring and Flair and James battle on the ropes. James and Flair are on the top rope.

Flair hits a Spanish Fly from the top rope and James is covered for a near fall. Flair goes for Natural Selection but Jax trips her and throws her into the ring-post. James kicks Jax outside the ring and Jax slams into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Flair powerbombs James and sets her in the Figure 8.

Jax breaks the hold with a leg drop. Jax hits Annihilator on James and Flair breaks the pin. Jax and Flair trade punches in the middle of the ring and Flair gets knocked onto the apron. Flair stuns Jax and then climbs the ropes as the crowd comes to life.

Flair gets punched by Jax and Jax climbs the ropes and Charlotte powerbombs Jax off the turnbuckles and then locks in the Figure 8 on Jax. James sneaks in and rolls up Flair for the win. With the victory, Kiana James has qualified for the Women’s Chamber match.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women’s Elimination Chamber: Kiana James

Byron Saxton Interviews Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky

Backstage, Byron Saxton is standing by with Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. He asks them about Kiana James winning tonight. Ripley says it sucks that Nia Jax didn’t qualify so she can’t beat her up.

Sky says James’ partner Giulia won’t be that lucky cuz Ripley will beat her. They then talk about being the Tag Champs and say Lash Legend and Jax don’t stand a chance.

Oba Femi vs. Kit Wilson

In a different area backstage, we see Oba Femi warming up before his match. The show heads to a break. When the show returns, Oba Femi makes his way to the ring for a rematch against Kit Wilson. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

The bell rings and Wilson gets on the mic and tells Femi that he thinks Femi has grown and as a feminist to a new feminist he has poem to read. Wilson reads the poem from the apron and Femi seems to enjoy the poem and Wilson says Femi isn’t a brute but a teddy bear.

Femi says that was nice and asks Wilson to read another. Wilson says he only has one, and Femi demands Wilson reads another one. Wilson reads his older material and reads a poem about 9 things he hates about men. This poem doesn’t sit well with Femi.

Why? Well obviously because the last line trashes Femi. Femi gets pissed and tosses Wilson into the ring and hits two running uppercuts. Wilson tries to kick Femi but Femi picks him up and launches him across the ring. Femi hits Fall from Grace and gets the win.

Winner: Oba Femi

Nick Aldis Sends Mystery Crate Back To Raw

We cut to Nick Aldis who is standing in front of the giant box from Raw that has the Elimination Chamber date on it. In comes R-Truth who tells him that it is an Elimination Chamber award. Aldis tells one of the staff members to send it back to Raw.

In comes Damian Priest and Truth tells him only one of them can go to WrestleMania. Truth tells Nick to tell Priest and Aldis tells Truth that he is wrong. Truth tells Aldis that he got his balls confused again and leaves. Priest tells him he appreciates the match.