WWE News and Notes

– Tristan Angels is the new name for NXT’s Nathaniel Cranton/Nathan Angel, who signed with WWE last year.
– CM Punk put the World Heavyweight Championship on the Roddy Piper statue at WWE Headquarters:
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 20, 2026
– Dominik Mysterio is stepping into the spotlight this Saturday in San Diego:
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 20, 2026
– Royce Keys says he wants become a champion, legend, and hall of famer in WWE:
“I got people that depend on me. I got people that I can’t let down. If I fail they don’t eat and I’m not about to have that on my conscious.”pic.twitter.com/28m7k24ZXf
— Vick (@Vick_8122) February 19, 2026
“I got people that depend on me. I got people that I can’t let down. If I fail they don’t eat and I’m not about to have that on my conscious.”