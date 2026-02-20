WWE News and Notes

– Tristan Angels is the new name for NXT’s Nathaniel Cranton/Nathan Angel, who signed with WWE last year.

CM Punk put the World Heavyweight Championship on the Roddy Piper statue at WWE Headquarters:

Dominik Mysterio is stepping into the spotlight this Saturday in San Diego:

Royce Keys says he wants become a champion, legend, and hall of famer in WWE:

“I got people that depend on me. I got people that I can’t let down. If I fail they don’t eat and I’m not about to have that on my conscious.”

