WWE files trademarks sparking NJPW talent speculation, Deonna Purrazzo without Pure title defense

– Deonna Purrazzo Frustrated After 77 Days Without Pure Title Defense:

Purrazzo claimed the inaugural ROH Women’s Pure Championship on December 5, 2025, by beating Billie Starkz at Final Battle, but as of February 20, 2026, she has zero defenses despite issuing an open challenge.

In a February 19 interview, she shared her disappointment, tying her self-worth to in-ring action during a tough year, and plans independent bookings to stay sharp while awaiting ROH opportunities. Fans voiced support for the skilled wrestler, critiquing the thin Pure division and calling for better booking around the technical-focused title.

(source: (@bobculturepod)

– WWE Files Trademarks Sparking NJPW Talent Speculation:

The filings came on February 18 for wrestling services like live events and broadcasts, right after David Finlay’s contract expired, EVIL’s January departure, and Hiromu Takahashi’s February 11 exit from NJPW. Fans theorize ‘Tristan Angels’ fits Finlay’s fierce style with an angelic twist, while ‘Dorian Van Dux’ suits EVIL’s dark overlord persona, amid reports of WWE interest in all three.

No deals are confirmed yet, but the timing fuels talk of Bullet Club reunions on Raw, SmackDown, or NXT alongside stars like Nakamura, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.