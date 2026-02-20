Video: AJ Styles opens up about his WrestleMania 41 plan

AJ Styles opened up about his WrestleMania 41 plans, saying, “Everybody wants to retire at WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year that we do.” He admitted, “I was going to do exactly that, but I just came back from an injury that was supposed to retire me. It retires most.” On his recovery, Styles explained, “Once I got healed up and was comfortable enough running and doing what I need to do to be AJ Styles, it just didn’t feel right to come back for two months just to retire.”

Reflecting on leaving the ring, he shared, “It didn’t seem right and I thought, what a way to be able to leave on the pay-per-view where you debuted.”

Looking ahead to his final moments, Styles said, “Hopefully, at the end of this match, I stand up on my own two feet and I throw up the P1 that is on my gloves one more time, and I walk.”

(Source: WWE Vlog)