Updates on Bron Breakker, Mike Santana, and Seth Rollins

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
10

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker Grind Through Rehab for WrestleMania Return:

The duo’s high-stakes singles match was building since Breakker’s betrayal of Rollins on the October 13, 2025 Raw, but Rollins’ rotator cuff tear at Crown Jewel and Breakker’s hernia surgery forced delays. Rollins has also managed chronic neck and back pain, while Breakker faces 12 weeks to six months recovery. Fans hope their intense efforts lead to a timely return without long-term harm, potentially boosting WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Mike Santana via X:

