Shawn Michaels announces Vengeance Day return to NXT roots

The sixth annual NXT premium live event streams live at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix worldwide, headlined by NXT Champion Joe Hendry defending against Ricky Saints in a main event clash sparked by their February 17 confrontation. NXT Women’s North American Champion Izzi Dame faces Tatum Paxley in a grudge match fueled by betrayals, while the poster highlights women like Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice, fueling calls for more matches such as their predicted Underground Rules brawl. Michaels called it a homecoming where ‘NXT was built and champions are tested,’ with fans buzzing over the women’s spotlight amid past event chaos like ladder matches.

Related Posts