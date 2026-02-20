Saturday Night’s Main Event with Cena’s final match grosses $6.5 million in ticket sales

The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event with John Cena’s final match generated a staggering $6,553,883 in ticket sales according to latest documentation by Pollstar as revealed by POSTWrestling.com.

The show had a total of 17,121 tickets sold and dividing that number to the gate revenue, it showed an average ticket price of $382.79 which is super high even for a premium live event.

This event is now the highest-grossing WWE arena event in history, eclipsing the Raw on Netflix premiere episode on January 2025 which had $4,898,365 in gate revenue.

Saturday Night’s Main Event was held on December 13 live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC and aired exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on YouTube everywhere else.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996