NXT Live Results / Dade City, Fl / Fri Feb 20, 2026

The Complete Results from the Dade City Armory:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
- OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat Shady Elnahas and Aaron Fara
- TNA Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace defeats Thea Hail
- Birthright: Lexis King and Uriah Connors defeat Tavion Heights and Shiloh Hill
- Sol Ruca / Zaria / Bayley Humphrey defeat Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
- Elijah Holyfield defeats Chris Island
- The Culling’s Niko Vance defeats Tyson DuPont
- WWE Men’s Speed Championship Title Match: Champion Jasper Troy defeats Elio LeFleur and Eli Knight
- NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Wren Sinclair
- Main Event: NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Joe Hendry defeats The Dark State’s Dion Lennox
Thanks to @JeffReidUP in attendance
