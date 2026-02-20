NXT Live Results / Dade City, Fl / Fri Feb 20, 2026

The Complete Results from the Dade City Armory:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat Shady Elnahas and Aaron Fara TNA Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace defeats Thea Hail Birthright: Lexis King and Uriah Connors defeat Tavion Heights and Shiloh Hill Sol Ruca / Zaria / Bayley Humphrey defeat Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid Elijah Holyfield defeats Chris Island The Culling’s Niko Vance defeats Tyson DuPont WWE Men’s Speed Championship Title Match: Champion Jasper Troy defeats Elio LeFleur and Eli Knight NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Wren Sinclair Main Event: NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Joe Hendry defeats The Dark State’s Dion Lennox

Thanks to @JeffReidUP in attendance

CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam / www.Wrestling-Bodyslam.Com