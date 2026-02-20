NXT Live Results / Dade City, Fl / Fri Feb 20, 2026

The Complete Results from the Dade City Armory:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

  1. OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat Shady Elnahas and Aaron Fara
  2. TNA Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace defeats Thea Hail
  3. Birthright: Lexis King and Uriah Connors defeat Tavion Heights and Shiloh Hill
  4. Sol Ruca / Zaria / Bayley Humphrey defeat Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
  5. Elijah Holyfield defeats Chris Island
  6. The Culling’s Niko Vance defeats Tyson DuPont
  7. WWE Men’s Speed Championship Title Match: Champion Jasper Troy defeats Elio LeFleur and Eli Knight
  8. NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Wren Sinclair
  9. Main Event: NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Joe Hendry defeats The Dark State’s Dion Lennox

