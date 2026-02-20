Kenny Omega vows to continue his AEW world title quest, Mark Henry on the AEW culture

– Kenny Omega vowed to continue his chase for the AEW World Championship, after Dynamite went off the air:

Kenny Omega vowed to continue his chase for the AEW World Championship and become the leader of not just AEW, but all of professional wrestling!🔥🔥🔥

– Mark Henry states that Tony Khan and AEW do a good job with culture.

This week on AEW Dynamite, AEW took time to acknowledge the death and pay tribute to Kerwin Silfies. This morning on Busted Open both Bully Ray & Mark Henry both commended AEW for taking that moment:

“Great job by AEW to acknowledge that, and I wanted to acknowledge that on the show today,” stated Bully Ray.

“You know, AEW does a good job with culture,” “With feelings, with things that matter to the family, that matter to the race, the sexuality, they do a good job with that. Acknowledgment of people that meant something to pro wrestling, Tony does a great job. You can’t argue with none of that,” Henry said.

(Source: Busted Open Radio)