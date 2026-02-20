Kayla Braxton on Donald Trump in the WWE hall of fame, Brooke Hogan seeking extra income

– Brooke Hogan, daughter of Hulk Hogan, is weighing the idea of selling foot pictures for extra income. She shared on her Instagram Story that she’s seriously considering it after checking wikiFEET, where her feet received a 4.97 out of 5 rating. Brooke seems confident about her potential in this niche, noting that many women already make money selling foot pics, so she wouldn’t be breaking new ground. The singer is clearly exploring alternative ways to earn, and her playful post sparked curiosity among her followers.

– Kayla Becker (Kayla Braxton) said of Donald Trump, “President Donald Trump is in our WWE Hall Of Fame… I don’t know if he’s still in it.” She urged WWE to act: “I think they should do a public revoking of his Hall Of Fame status… Hey, Mr Donald Trump, you are no longer in the WWE Hall Of Fame.” Calling it “one of the coolest and most leadership things,” she added, “Let’s go ahead and start this.”

Responding to backlash, she wrote, “Apparently I struck a nerve… Woke up to a flood of tweets calling me” insults, but said, “I’ll be sleeping just fine.”