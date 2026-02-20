Janel Grant makes 15-minute speech on Vince McMahon NDA and aftermath

An emotional Janel Grant took the stage at the Connecticut Alliance Survivors Speak Event yesterday and delivered a rare 15-minute public speech.

Grant, who is the subject a big lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and others, was there as survivors, advocates, legislators, and state leaders gathered to call on the legislature to codify the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act into state law and reform state non-disclosure agreement policies which are used to silence survivors.

“I really shouldn’t be here. By a series of miracles that I can’t account for, I’m alive today,” Grant said to open her speech. “On June 15 of 2022, my life was rewritten into someone else’s storyline. And I was globally outed in the Wall Street Journal.”

Grant detailed the tumultuous time she had following the WSJ story, with requests from WWE that she declined to take. She spoke about the NDA she had signed and how she was given the status of a whistleblower by the Securities and Exchange Commission after the federal criminal investigation into Vince McMahon took place.

She said that she got the subpoena and status a couple of days before Vince McMahon and Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel appeared on CNBC together to announce the sale of WWE.

“Color me the most surprised person on planet Earth,” Grant said regarding the news.

Her speech closed with a message to TKO and its leadership.

“To the board of TKO, if you didn’t know this part of your origin story, now you know. I hope you will have conversations with us. I will hope you have conversations amongst yourselves, and I hope that you don’t rely on old instincts with new insight,” Grant said. “All of you have some say in how my life turns out from here, including how quickly I may be able to move on and find help and healing.”

Her speech is available below starting at the 10:30 mark. A U.S. IP address is required to watch.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996