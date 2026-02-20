Jacob Fatu credits AJ Styles for giving him the push he needed (video)

Jacob Fatu credited AJ Styles for giving him the push he needed to wrestle shirtless following his weight loss transformation. After seeing him at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Styles asked, “Dude are you freaking gonna wear a shirt out there?” When Fatu replied, “Yeah,” Styles fired back, “You freaking got abs I’ll would go out there with no shirt.”

Fatu admitted, “I want to shout out AJ Styles,” and said, “It was because of him.” He confessed, “I was ashamed to take it off,” and explained, “I was gonna wrestle with no shirts but it was just a process of doing it.” Ultimately, hearing “The Phenomenal One says, ‘Hey man, I would do this,’” made the difference, as Fatu said, “Ok I’m a listen.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)